LifeStyle of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Sulley Muntari to join an Instagram discussion about men and menstruation

Footballer, Sulley Muntari

Menstruation, though very natural, has unfortunately been a taboo subject.



Ladies in some communities face restrictions when they are menstruating. The restrictions could be social as not been allowed into the kitchen or mingle among others in the household, or financial because they cannot afford sanitary pads.



Most of these can be traced to the attitudes of men about menstruation and now there are attempts to deconstruct this social behavior.



Tomorrow, Friday (August 21) international footballer Sulley Muntari will be joining a conversation focused on Men and Menstruation.



The conversation is championed by Sincerely, a sanitary pad brand promoted by Menaye Donkor Muntari.



The conversation will be centered around Sulley Muntari’s thoughts and feelings about stirring issues regarding periods.



The conversation will be at 7:00 pm on @sincerely_ghana‘s Instagram account.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.