You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 21Article 1039447

LifeStyle of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Sulley Muntari to join an Instagram discussion about men and menstruation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Footballer, Sulley Muntari Footballer, Sulley Muntari


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Menstruation, though very natural, has unfortunately been a taboo subject.

Ladies in some communities face restrictions when they are menstruating. The restrictions could be social as not been allowed into the kitchen or mingle among others in the household, or financial because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

Most of these can be traced to the attitudes of men about menstruation and now there are attempts to deconstruct this social behavior.

Tomorrow, Friday (August 21) international footballer Sulley Muntari will be joining a conversation focused on Men and Menstruation.

The conversation is championed by Sincerely, a sanitary pad brand promoted by Menaye Donkor Muntari.

The conversation will be centered around Sulley Muntari’s thoughts and feelings about stirring issues regarding periods.

The conversation will be at 7:00 pm on @sincerely_ghana‘s Instagram account.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment