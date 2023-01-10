Such terrible lyrics - Joyce Bawah expresses her disappointment in Meek Mill

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Meek Mill has dominated conversations on television and radio following the release of his latest single and the publication of its music video.



His video was shot at the Jubilee House, Ghana's presidential palace during his visit in December 2022.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, has reacted to what has been termed as a disrespectful move by the popular American rapper.



According to her, Meek Mill reduced the office of the president to a playground.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the politician described the lyrics of the rapper's song as terrible.



Joyce Bawah did not only call out the rapper but blamed leadership for granting him permission to use the grounds for his music video.



The action has attracted huge backlash from concerned Ghanaians across social media.



"Leadership is also about respect and discipline. Disciplined leaders and disciplined family and friends will always show respect and will not reduce the seat of government to a playground. Such terrible lyrics too if you ask me! @MeekMill @NAkufoAddo @kaessuman," read her tweet dated January 9.



Leadership is also about respect and discipline. Disciplined leaders and disciplined family and friends will always show respect and will not reduce the seat of government to a playground. Such terrible lyrics too if you ask me! @MeekMill @NAkufoAddo @kaessuman pic.twitter.com/STs2S3R9Gx — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 9, 2023

