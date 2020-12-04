Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020

‘Such nonsense’ – Bridget Otoo sharply replies Oti-Adjei, blogger over reactions to her ‘daft celebrities’ comment

Media personality Bridget Otoo (M), Michael Oti-Adjei and Ameyaw Debrah

Bridget Otoo has sharply replied fellow journalist Michael Oti-Adjei and blogger Ameyaw Debrah over their divergent views on her controversial “daft celebrities” comment.



Bridget Otoo was in the trends on Twitter for describing celebrities who went to the Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency to campaign against fellow celebrity John Dumelo as daft.



Following that Oti-Adjei expressed his opinion that he does not see the logic in the view of Bridget Otoo that celebrities need to support other celebrities and not have preferences.



This comment which rubbed Bridget Otoo the wrong way dared Oti-Adjei to mention her in his comment if he is not a hypocrite. She described the comment as “nonsense” and later tweeted at Oti-Adjei with strong words.She first wrote: Tag me next time and stop this hypocrisy. Such nonsense. Is that what I said? Can you not read?And later tweeted: .@OtiAdjei next time tag me! Please, by all means, you continuously malign me on this app and I look away. I won’t take this from you. You are no better than me, not in qualification, education or even in this profession. Please I’m ready for you. So keep it coming.That did not end there as blogger Ameyaw Debrah was given his fair share of the heat by Bridget Otoo who said he (Ameyaw Debrah) wants to rely on her name to pull traffic to his site.She wrote: “You set me up to be insulted to drive traffic to your website cos the #ad from Npp wasn’t enough to drive enough traffic”