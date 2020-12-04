‘Such nonsense’ – Bridget Otoo sharply replies Oti-Adjei, blogger over reactions to her ‘daft celebrities’ comment

Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020
Source: GH Base
Bridget Otoo has sharply replied fellow journalist Michael Oti-Adjei and blogger Ameyaw Debrah over their divergent views on her controversial “daft celebrities” comment.
Bridget Otoo was in the trends on Twitter for describing celebrities who went to the Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency to campaign against fellow celebrity John Dumelo as daft.
Following that Oti-Adjei expressed his opinion that he does not see the logic in the view of Bridget Otoo that celebrities need to support other celebrities and not have preferences.
He wrote: “Everybody is free to pick a side and propagate that publicly but other actors clearly are not supposed to because their colleague is contesting in the particular race. This logic I don’t understand. Must have been why every journalist backed Oppong Nkrumah.”
Everybody is free to pick a side and propagate that publicly but other actors clearly are not supposed to because their colleague is contesting in the particular race. This logic I don't understand.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) December 3, 2020
Must have been why every journalist backed Oppon Nkrumah.
Tag me next time and stop this hypocrisy. Such nonsense. Is that what I said? Can you not read? https://t.co/Mq9bNPCBYn— Bee ??????? (@Bridget_Otoo) December 3, 2020
.@OtiAdjei next time tag me! Please by all means you continuously malign me on this app and I look away. I won’t take this from you. You are no better than me, not in qualification, education or even in this profession.— Bee ??????? (@Bridget_Otoo) December 3, 2020
Please I’m ready for you. So keep it coming
You set me up to be insulted to drive traffic to your website cos the #ad from Npp wasn’t enough to drive enough traffic https://t.co/qc1i1lBa3i— Bee ??????? (@Bridget_Otoo) December 3, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.