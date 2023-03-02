Success does not have a fixed timeline - Delay tells the youth

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Ghanaian television and radio presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has urged her followers not to let the internet rush them, stating that life is not a competition.



She said that life works for individuals in their own time zones.



Delay also reminded her followers that everyone runs their race in their own time and that success does not have a fixed timeline.



She used examples of people who achieved success at different stages of their lives, including those who became CEOs at an early age, those who waited years before securing a good job, and those who got married or remained single, to cement her point.



Delay concluded by encouraging netizens to wait for the right moment to act, being well aware that they were on time.



The post comes after the news of Mona4Reall's alleged fraud case and ten years of sentencing, which has been circulating on social media.



The Ghanaian musician, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, is yet to make any official statement regarding the allegations.



Check Delay's post below:



"Guys, don't let the internet rush you oooooo!!!!! Life is not a competition!!! Life is working for you in your own time zone. You're not too late or too early. I read this some time ago...



"New York is three hours ahead of California, but that doesn't make California slow. Someone graduated at the age of 22 but waited five years before securing a good job. Someone became a CEO at 25 and died at 50. While another became a CEO at 50 and lived to 90 years. Someone is still single, While someone else got married.



"Obama retired at 55, and Trump started at 70. People around you might seem to be ahead of you, and some might seem to be behind you. But everyone is running their own race, in their own time. Life is about waiting for the right moment to act. You are very much on time."







