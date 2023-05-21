You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 21Article 1770710

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Disclaimer

Source: zionfelix.net

Students of KNUST Department Of Fine Arts set to write a paper on Black Sherif

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif

The Department of Fine Arts at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is set to honor Black Sherif.

The department, as part of its projects handed to the final year students of the university, has asked them to present a paper on the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year.

Per the information gathered from a reliable source by zionfelix.net, the paper these particular students are supposed to present will focus on the private life of the musician.

It also intends to capture his journey in the music industry, and the success he has chalked so far ever since he got his breakthrough in 2021.

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, was born and raised in Konongo, a small town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

From a young age, he had a deep passion for music and drew inspiration from various genres, including highlife, hip-hop, and reggae.

Black Sherif’s musical journey began when he started writing and recording his own songs, with the help of Yaa Pono and Ajeezay after he recorded his first-ever song with Tubhanimuzik.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Kennedy Agyapong has offered a grader to demolish Anas's buildings on 'stolen' land – Lawyer

Sportsleading sports icon

Aduana Stars

2022/23 GPL Week 31: Accra Lions win 3-0 to dent title ambitions Aduana Stars

Businessleading business icon

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Ofori-Atta reacts to release of US$600m IMF cash, lists three priority areas to benefit

Africaleading africa news icon

The new State House Building | Courtesy photo

Tanzania's new presidential complex built by army is 200 times larger

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Artificial Intelligence

AI for All: Africa’s economic revolution