Students in my school pay Ghc200 monthly as boarding fee – Lilwin

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah widely known as Lilwin, has revealed that he charges GHC200 as a monthly boarding fee at his school, Great Minds International.



In a recent YouTube video, the actor cum musician explained that he decided to help parents who cannot afford the high cost of education for their children.



“Fees are so high in various schools and yet, they are not providing any quality education to reflect the huge monies they are taking”.



“Some of these institutions are just taking advantage just because the school is situated in Kumasi. Some attend school in Kumasi yet they have nothing to show for while others attend school in a remote village yet have come far in life,” he stated.



He further said that his school is not in any form of a competition, however, they are still working to make it possible for the students to be excellent.



“My school, Great Minds is not in competition with any school so we are managing the school within our means. As you can see, the school is progressing with the second batch of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students graduating last Friday,” he said.



The comic actor added that “the only challenge at the moment is that we don’t have enough buses but we are working on it to ease movement of students from the various townships to town.”