Strongman replies Kweku Smoke’s ‘Twatis’ jab in new song ‘Case’

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

There seems to be end in sight for the Strongman Burner and Kweku Smoke beef as the former has released a reply to the latter's 'Twatis' track dissing him.



Kweku Smoke has been throwing shots at Strongman for some years now.



In a recent song with Oseikrom Sikanii titled ‘Twatis’, Kweku Smoke jabbed Strongman.



According to him, he raps like Lil Baby when rapping at the international level and raps like Strongman when it’s local.



He further warned that ladies should not date Strongman because he is poor.



Replying to his jab in a new song titled ‘Case’, which featured Mr Drew and Sista Afia, Strongman rapped that God is not like Kweku Smoke.



The wordsmith added that God is not a fool. If God is not like Kweku Smoke and He is not a fool, then you know what he means…hahaha!



Listen to ‘Twatis’ and a portion of ‘Case’ below.



