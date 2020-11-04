Music of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Strongman releases track-list for 10am album

Rapper, Strongman

Ghanaian rap star, Strongman has revealed that his 10-track album will be released on November 13, 2020.



The album has 4 singles that are already out topping charts on streaming platforms, radio, and TV.



The announcement came with the full track-list of the album with features from Medikal, Wendy Shay, KelvynBoy, DopeNation, Fameye, Quamina MP, Akwaboah, and Worlasi.



"13/11/20 #10amAlbum Get ready Fam" the Pilolo hitmaker posted to his millions of social media followers on November 4, 2020.



The ‘10am Album’ follows his 2018's "STN EP" which featured the single "Vision" which has millions of streams till date, this is according to data from his distributor MiPromo.



In an earlier interview, Strongman stated that the pandemic has affected the release date but works have been put together to make his fans and supporters proud.



See the full tracklist below:





