Strongman releases '10 am' album

The cover of Strongman's 10 album

Finally, rapper Strongman releases his much-anticipated album titled ‘10 am’.



Strongman flows effortlessly on that hard-hitting beat and traumatizes your earbuds with his in-depth lyrics and rap style.



It's your one-way ticket to the land of good vibes and wholesome music ranging from your preferred hardcore rap entries and hip-hop hooks to the now prevalent Afrobeat sounds.



Featuring talents such as Medikal, Wendy Shay, KelvynBoy, DopeNation, Fameye, Quamina MP, Akwaboah, and Worlasi, it's a strategic album that encapsulates the entirety of the Ghanaian, West African, and Western sounds.



