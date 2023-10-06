Strongman presents 'Abuburo Kosua' featuring Broda Sammy

Music of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: GhBlogger

In a remarkable departure from his usual rap repertoire, the highly acclaimed Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, ventures into the world of gospel highlife with his latest single, 'Abuburo Kosua,' featuring the immensely talented Broda Sammy.



Produced by the skillful Freddy Beatz, this track is set to captivate listeners with its soul-stirring fusion of traditional highlife melodies and spiritually enriching lyrics.



'Abuburo Kosua' stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the artist's versatility, as Strongman embarks on a spiritual journey through his artistry.



The song effortlessly combines vibrant rhythms and powerful vocals, transporting the audience to a place of spiritual reflection and renewed hope.



The lyrics are crafted to inspire and encourage individuals as they navigate the complexities of life's journey.



The collaboration with Broda Sammy, a celebrated figure in the gospel music scene, further elevates 'Abuburo Kosua.'



Broda Sammy's distinctive vocals complement Strongman's rap, seamlessly creating a dynamic blend of musical styles. Their combined artistry showcases unity and diversity, bringing a fresh and uplifting sound to the gospel genre.



The musical genius of Freddy Beatz, the producer behind 'Abuburo Kosua,' shines through in this track. Freddy's expertise in merging traditional highlife elements with a contemporary twist results in a harmonious composition that is sure to resonate with a broad audience.



As the release day approaches, fans and music enthusiasts alike can anticipate an unforgettable musical experience with 'Abuburo Kosua.'



Strongman's foray into gospel highlife promises to touch hearts, uplift spirits, and leave a lasting impact on the music scene.



Be prepared to stream 'Abuburo Kosua' on its release day and let the melodious waves of gospel highlife guide you through life's journey, filling your soul with hope and inspiration.



