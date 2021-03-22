Strongman out with new single titled 'Stress'

Music of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian rapper Strongman is back again with a new single with accompanying visuals dubbed ‘Stress’ directed by Kobbyshots.



Strongman does not seem to be slowing down this year with back to back releases.



This is his third release of the year after singles 'Facts' and 'No Diss'.



Flaunting his prowess and marking his territory, Strongman weaves his lyrics with a grim-like delivery in a dark-themed visual. Switching styles and mood with great audibility and clarity in his lyrics while He keeps it clean as always.



‘Stress’ comes off with a soothing vocal from up and coming singing gem Malai and a cameo who drives up the mood of the song with his melodic voice.



It is no doubt that he stands as the best rapper in the country and this new release made that clear. There is certainly no Strongman song without quotables and this comes with a lot of them.



Production credit to Denswag of TubhaniMuzik.



Watch the video below:



