Music of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: GhBlogger

Strongman kickstarts 2021 with new hit titled 'Facts'

It is that time of the year again.



Strongman kick starts the 2021 with yet another powerful piece titled ‘Facts’; produced by TubhaniMuzik.



Directed by Greatness Production, the visual sets a dark-calm scene with Strongman dressed in a suit spitting bars on bars.



Notwithstanding Strongman’s cool demeanor in the video, He pulls out his wittiness with awesome lyricism in play.



Facts talks about the struggles of been a man and urges one to put in hardwork in all they so as to enjoy the good things in life.



