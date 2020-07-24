Music of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Strongman drops visuals for 'Mokobe' featuring Wendy Shay

play videoWendy Shay and Strongman

Award winning rapper Strongman dishes out a new banger with visuals of his new single off the upcoming 10am Album dubbed ‘Mokobe’ featuring songstress Wendy Shay and directed by Prince Dovlo.



The Strong Empire frontman addresses naysayers who doubted his progress, telling them the best is yet to come. The song goes on to state that his silent nature is been backed by his hard work and nothing could blindside him in his progress.



'Mokobe' which stands for ‘Nobody is There’ sends a strong message that there is one that stands in his path to greatness.



Notwithstanding the pandemic, this year has been a great year for Strongman with chart-topping singles which has raised a lot of anticipations for his upcoming album.









