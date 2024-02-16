Strongman drops latest groovy club banger to 'shame' enemies

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: GhBlogger

Ghanaian rap sensation Strongman is back with a bang, unleashing his latest single “Shame” to the world.



Produced by the incredibly talented Jay Scratch, “Shame” is a testament to Strongman’s lyrical prowess and storytelling finesse.



“Shame” is more than just a song; it’s a powerful anthem that invites listeners to confront their adversaries head-on while celebrating their resilience and self-worth.



Set against the backdrop of an infectious Azonto beat, Strongman delivers hard-hitting punchlines and clever wordplay that cut through the airwaves with precision.



With its introspective narrative and groovy rhythm, “Shame” is poised to captivate audiences far and wide, offering a fresh perspective on the age-old theme of overcoming obstacles and rising above negativity.



Whether you’re 'vibing' out on the dance floor or delving deep into the song’s profound message, “Shame” promises to leave a lasting impression.



In a statement about the track, Strongman expressed his excitement for fans to hear the new single, saying, "Shame" is more than just a song to me. It’s a declaration of strength and resilience in the face of adversity. I wanted to create something that not only bangs in the clubs but also resonates with listeners on a deeper level.”



Produced by the highly acclaimed Jay Scratch, “Shame” boasts a dynamic sound that seamlessly blends traditional Azonto vibes with contemporary rap sensibilities. The result is a track that is as infectious as it is thought-provoking, showcasing Strongman’s versatility as an artist.



“Shame” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans of authentic and thought-provoking music won’t want to miss out on this electrifying release.