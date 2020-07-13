Entertainment of Monday, 13 July 2020

Strongman, Kelvyn Boy, Sista Afia, others sympathise with Ghanaian-UK dancer who lost his girlfriend, son

Global Boga and Nicole Thea

Some top Ghanaian celebrities have shown massive support to UK-based Ghanaian dancer, Global Boga, who lost his girlfriend and unborn son over the weekend.



Global Boga’s girlfriend, Nicole Thea, who was also a dancer and YouTube vlogger, passed away over the weekend during labor, according to her family.



Nicole, 24, reportedly died through cardiac arrest after delivering her son who died too after a c-section delivery.



Her family released a statement on her Instagram page regarding her death and pleaded with the public to respect their privacy as they struggle to cope with the sad news.



The statement said: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.



Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.



As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.



Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”





