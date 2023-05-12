Strongman, Akwaboah join forces on romantic new single 'Odo Nkoaa'

Music of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: GhBlogger

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has just released a new single, “Odo Nkoaa” featuring Akwaboah, under the production of Freddy Beatz and the mixing and mastering of Mix Master Garzy.



Stream Odo Nkoaa by Strongman feat Akwaboah here - https://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-OdoNkoaa



The song, which is translated to “Only Love” in English, is a must-listen for fans of African music, particularly those who love to hear rap verses mixed with smooth trap-Highlife.



With a solid beat that will have you nodding your head and tapping your feet, “Odo Nkoaa” is a song about the power of love. Strongman uses his lyricism to explore the different aspects of love, from the overwhelming feeling of falling in love to the pain of losing someone you care about.



Throughout the song, the rapper delivers his verses with precision and emotion, showing that he is one of the most talented rappers on the continent.



Produced by Freddy Beatz, the beat is catchy and upbeat, with a smooth melody and catchy hook delivered by Akwaboah that will stay in your head long after the song is over.



Meanwhile, the mixing and mastering of Mix Master Garzy give the song a polished finish that highlights the nuances of both the rap and the Afrobeats elements.



“Odo Nkoaa” is not just a song for Ghanaian audiences; it has the potential to resonate with listeners all over the world. Strongman’s lyrics about the power of love are universal, and the upbeat, catchy sound of the song is sure to appeal to a wide range of music lovers.



Moreover, the song is a testament to the incredible talent of Ghana’s music scene, particularly in the realm of rap and Afrobeats.



