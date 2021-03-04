Stream new EP ‘Sekbi Legacy’ by tunesXmuse artist to watch Asi

Music of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Asi, a member of the tunesXmuse Class of 2021 has released a new EP.



Titled ‘Sekbi Legacy,’ the project is a collaboration between the crooner listed by Muse Africa as one to watch out for and lifestyle and fashion brand Sekbi Bogolan.



“All the songs were inspired by what Sekbi Bogolan stands for: a new way of approaching the African narrative that evolves between heritage and modernity, and lastly, celebrating diversity. In simple words, the Sekbi spirit and mine were aligned,” explains Asi.



“I tapped into a different side of myself on this project, more rooted and very spiritual!”



‘Sekbi Legacy’ is Asi’s third EP.



She previously released Piece of Me in 2018 and Chapter V in 2020.



Described as Antoine Mensah as “one to look out for,” and “tipped for greatness,” Asi has performed with a number of talented artists in Ghana.



