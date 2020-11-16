Entertainment of Monday, 16 November 2020

Story by late Kofi B's biological father doesn't add up - Kwasi Ernest

play videoArtiste manager Kwasi Ernest

CEO of Excel Media, Kwasi Ernest, says the story that late Kofi B’s father told after he found his way back home after 35 years in Ivory Coast does not add up.



Kwasi Ernest whiles making a submission on Entertainment Review on Peace FM said he is surprised that the man who had stayed away so long, did not make any attempt to come until the day his son was being buried.



According to him what even baffles him is the fact that he was in Ivory Coast, a country that share a common bother with Ghana, where he could have asked anybody for help to come back to Ghana if he indeed wanted to come.



Kwasi Ernest said another thing that doesn’t sit well with him is the fact that he was farming in Ivory Coast, and wondered how he could leave vast farm lands at Asante Akyem Agogo, to rather farm unsuccessfully in a foreign land and live in such abject poverty.



“The man’s story baffles me a little, I mean he said he left 35 years ago, went to Ivory Coast and farmed for all that time, and lived in abject poverty and only came after his son had died. I mean for 35 years that his son made hit songs; he couldn’t even go to the Ghana station to beg them to bring him back?



“And he said he was farming there, I mean Asante Akyem Agogo, they have vast lands that he could easily use, so for me if someone from there tells me that they didn’t get any land to farm but had to go to Ivory Coast to do farming, and live in such poverty such that when your son died you couldn’t come, and now look at how all your family members run away because they thought you were a ghost. The story just baffles me…I mean he left and went to Ivory Coast, not Copenhagen, and didn’t look back until his son died, now that his son is no more, he is back and with health issues too.” Kwasi Ernest said.



It would be recalled that father of the late highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, found his way back to his home town Asante Akyem Agogo after staying in Cote d’Ivoire for 35 years claiming that he couldn’t return home before then because he didn’t have enough money.





