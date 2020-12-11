Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020

Stop the 'shitty' victory songs – NPP musicians advised

Music producer, Wei Ye Oteng

Ghanaian music producer, Wei Ye Oteng has expressed his displeasure at how some musicians rush to release victory songs.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Oteng told musicians composing victory songs to “stop the shitty victory songs.”



He indicated that these songs are not well-produced and it is not by force for them to come out with victory songs.



Wei Ye Oteng advised them to put some value on their crafts.



He wrote on Facebook (unedited): “Dear NPP musicians (SOME) pls stop the shitty victory songs, they are very bad and not well produced, victory songs are not by force. U ppl don’t take ur time, just rushing to be recognised. No wonder we are never taken serious. Put some value on ur craft. #Otengbeats #WYO #Obrafour #drumlyneent #TheSmoke #behindthesmoke.”



His post follows the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner in the 2020 Presidential election.



