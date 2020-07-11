Entertainment of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Stop the media ban advocacy on Counselor Lutterodt: Adom FM presenter tells Nana Aba

Nana Aba Anamoah is a news editor at GHOne TV

Adom FM presenter, Miketwo Miketwo, has expressed his disappointment over the campaign to get media houses to ban Counselor Lutterodt from appearing on their platforms.



The Adom FM presenter was responding to Nana Aba Anamoah’s comment that she has ensured that Counsellor Lutterodt doesn’t appear on GhOne Tv again over how he stirs controversy with certain comments.



Nana Aba’s comment came at the back of the outrage that Counselor Lutterodt has sparked when he said on an Adom TV show that 'every rape victim enjoys the act’ whilst he was trying to defend a woman who keeps having an affair with her rapist.



Reacting to Nana Aba’s comment, Miketwo Miketwo took to Facebook to say that “One should tell Nana Aba Anamoah that every media house has its own ‘media house style’ to create content, if it is a shame to host Lutterodt it wouldn’t be a shame to any other media...ban him from ur station-don’t fight anybody...”.



