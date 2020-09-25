Entertainment of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

'Stop talking money and make money' – Hajia4real

Socialite, Hajia4real

Ghanaian actress and top 'slayer', Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real is currently having a time of her life in Tanzania.



The female socialite left the shores of Ghana some few days ago following the ease on border restrictions to go and have a memorable time in the East African country.



Sharing a couple of her enjoyment videos, she took to Instagram to release a video of her in a bikini.



In this video, she was heading to the bathtub and as she got to the spot, she untied her waistcloth and completely exposed herself, perhaps to show the world she’s got nice curves.



She captioned the video, "Stop talking money and make money."



Hajia4real was recently in the news after she sued Chairman Wontumi for defamation of character succeeding the latter’s claims that she was sleeping with Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama.



Check out the video below:





