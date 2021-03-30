Stop taking my kindness for granted! – DKB warns Gyakie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Derick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has taken a dig at Ghana’s most sought-after artiste, Gyakie for ignoring him on social media.



According to the Ghanaian comedian, Gyakie has blatantly refused to respond to his messages and posts on social media for some unknown reasons.



It can be said that the singer is currently the hottest in both Ghana and beyond due to the wide media attention she has garnered through her songs.



Ever since her breakthrough with the ‘forever’ song, Gyakie has been embarking on several media tours, gracing events and so on which somewhat appears that she has had a tight schedule.



But DKB who seems to have had enough of her cold attitude towards him took to Twitter to vent.



“Madam Gyakie, these days I mention you to celebrate me and you ignore my posts. Ibe love, I have to support you oh. No, be say man fool. You can’t tell me notifications overwhelm you. I have 201,000 followers more than you but I have time for everyone,” He wrote on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



Some individuals including prominent Showbiz personalities have also shared in DKB assertion.



