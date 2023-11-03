Stop smoking Shisha, you will die early - Captain Planet warns

Entertainment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Ghanaian musical artiste and one-half of music group 4x4, Captain Planet, has admonished Ghanaians to be mindful of their health and lifestyle choices.



According to him, smoking shisha is dangerous and can lead to health complications and even death.



Captain Planet said this in a post on X in reaction to an interview on Joy TV in where the MP for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George, chastised some Ghanaian youth for being irresponsible in their lifestyle choices.



Sam George claimed that many of them engage in the ingestion of shisha, which could lead to health issues, including kidney problems.



Captain Planet, in his submission, said, “That shisha thing be one hell of a killer but boys dey comot eyes dey smoke . Stop smoking that shisha nonsense you will die early.”



His comments were met with mixed reactions, while many agreed with his claims, others insisted that shisha shouldn’t be blamed for kidney failures.



Captain Planet joins other celebrities who have cautioned the public to be mindful of their health and lifestyle choices.



Personalities like Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone went on a similar tangent, telling his followers to take care of their bodies.



That shisha thing be one hell of a killer but boys dey comot eyes dey smoke . Stop Smoking that shisha nonsense you will die early pic.twitter.com/LFjpyOqOG9 — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) November 2, 2023

