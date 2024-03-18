Stop showing Nigerian movies without permission - Kofi Adjorlolo to local TV stations

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has expressed disappointment with local television stations in Ghana for broadcasting Nigerian movies without proper authorisation.



According to him, this practice will harm Ghanaian creatives hoping to work with Nigerian producers in the future.



Speaking on Hitz FM on March 18, 2024, Adjorlolo revealed that the unauthorised downloading and airing of movies featuring Ghanaian actors have led to dissatisfaction among Nigerian producers.



This practice, he says, has resulted in fewer roles for Ghanaian actors in Nigeria, as producers are wary of their content being exploited.



"They are displeased with Ghanaians uploading the films. They upload the films, and in the next day they are showing it on their platforms. As soon as Ghanaians see and know we are in the movie, they download and show on their TVs, and that is affecting us getting work to do here in Nigeria," he explained.



Adjorlolo emphasised the financial implications of this issue, labelling it "theft" and calling for respect for copyright and intellectual property laws.



He pointed out that the unauthorised telecast of these films could lead to legal consequences.



"Producers in Nigeria can decide to stop using Ghanaian actors due to this. There are clips that are shown to these producers, and they have shown me.



"I don't know why the TV stations will not go for permission before downloading their works. We are not talking about content or time. This is an international work and has laws protecting it.



"That is why we have copyright and intellectual laws… if you don't ask for permission, and you telecast, there are consequences for that," he said.



The actor, who is currently in Nigeria for a movie project, also shed light on the aspirations of many Ghanaian actors to work in Nollywood, which is considered a gateway to greater recognition in the African film industry.



"Do you know how many Ghanaians are working here? Anthony Wood, James Gardiner, and the rest, even Jackie, left not long ago? They allow us to work, so our livelihood is concerned here?



"A lot of African countries see Nollywood as a stepping stone. Every Ghanaian actor wants to be in Nollywood, and we are doing this to them… it's not good; they are complaining so bitterly," he said.



He mentioned several Ghanaian actors who have found success in Nigeria and stressed the importance of maintaining a good working relationship between the two countries' film industries.



Kofi Adjorlolo urged the National Communications Authority (NCA), independent broadcasters, and movie unions in Ghana to address the situation promptly.



