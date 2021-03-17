Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Stop shouting at women, most men do not like to be pampered – Christiana Awuni tells Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor, Charlotte Oduro and actress Christiana Awuni

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni has asked Counsellor Charlotte Oduro to stop shouting at women.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the popular actress revealed she is not happy about how Counsellor Oduro vilifies women.



She advised her to condemn both men and women when speaking on issues.



Christiana Awuni explained that both men and women can go wrong.



Reacting to her assertion that women need to pamper their partners even when they cheat, Madam Awuni stated that’s not right.



According to her, some men do not like to be pampered.



She stressed that some men will never change even if you lay on the floor for him to step on you.



Watch the video of her discussion with Nana Romeo below:



