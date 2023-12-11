Stop selling fake drinks - Singer BNXN warns Nigerian clubs

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

Popular Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has taken to social media to express his frustration over the sale of what he refers to as "fake" drinks at Nigerian clubs.



Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on December 10, the “Finesse” hitmaker shared his recent experience of paying for a drink at a Lagos club only to be served with what he believes to be a substandard product.



BNXN voiced his concerns about the high costs of these drinks and the potential health risks associated with purchasing them.



He warned clubs to respect the well-being of their customers and vowed to publicly call out any establishment selling "fake" drinks in the future.



“Stop selling us fake drinks after spending so much money on the overpriced drinks. You’re killing us.



"Respect my health and respect my money. Give me what I pay for. If you don’t have it, don’t bring a fake one! The next club or lounge that does this to me, I promise I will take that microphone from the hypeman and let you know," he posted.



BNXN's comments quickly sparked debates about the allegations of counterfeit drinks in Nigerian clubs and measures taken to handle them.



