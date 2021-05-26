Stop resisting 'Blow Job' after penetration - Women advised

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Dzifa Sweetness, one of Ghana’s very experienced sex coaches, has advised women not to resist sucking their partner’s penis after they have had sexual intercourse.



In a live studio discussion with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she disclosed that some women find it nasty sucking on their partner’s penis after he has ‘banged’ her and given her a good time and this, to her, does not make sense.



Dzifa maintained that she sees no reason why women should allow a man to ‘eat them out’ and later refuse to suck his dick after he has inserted it in her own vagina; the same vagina he put his face in and ate out.



“Why would you refuse to suck his dick after he has put it in your own vagina? A man can lick your pussy and put his whole face in it for your pleasure but you don’t want to suck his dick after penetration. Then it means you know you have candidiasis or some infection which you don’t want entering your mouth”, she said.



The sex coach also mentioned that some women refuse to kiss their partners after they have licked them and this to her, is also wrong.



“When your partner licks you, kiss him when he’s done. When he tries to put his penis in your mouth after thrusting in and out of your vagina, take it, suck on it and then kiss him afterwards and share the juice with him 50/50”, Dzifa Sweetness further advised.