Stop posting my nude pictures on social media - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Budding actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, also known as (aka) Akuapem Poloo fought back tears on Friday night as she appealed to Ghanaians to stop posting her nude pictures on social media.



That was her way of showing remorse moments after she regained partial freedom on April 21 from the Accra High Court where she applied for bail, following her incarceration by the Accra Circuit Court on April 16 for obscene publication.



The social media influencer who has more than one million followers was granted GH¢80,000 bail by Justice Ruby Aryeetey after her counsel, Mr Andrew K. Vortia filed a motion for bail pending the determination of the appeal of her 90 days custodial sentence.



At the brief press conference held in her counsel’s chambers, Ms Rosemond thanked God, Ghanaians, her fans, as well as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame for intervening in her case.



“It’s God’s grace that I am here today. I should have been in jail by now because the 90 days is not yet due.”



“First and foremost, I want to thank the Almighty God who has been kind and merciful to me…I say a big thank you, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for receiving petitions from well-meaning Ghanaians to intervene in my situation and bringing in the Attorney-General to assist,” she said.



On June 30, 2020, Ms Brown celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and took nude pictures together with her son, who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page, which had since gone viral on social media.



Prosecuting, Chief Insp. Asantewaa, told the court that the complainant is Mr Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.



The policewoman said the conduct of Ms Brown had undermined the dignity of her seven-year-old son.



The prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).







The court heard that when Ms Brown was arrested, she admitted to posting the nude picture she took with her son on social media but explained that she did so inadvertently.



But Chief Inspector Asantewaa insisted that the convict deliberately posted the nude picture on social media.



A write up accompanying the picture read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life.”



Until her conviction, Ms Brown was on a GH¢100,000 bail.



The case stands adjourned.



