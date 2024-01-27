'Stop lying!' - Sista Afia's former manager slams Fancy Gadam

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Arhin, the former manager of Ghanaian singer Sista Afia, has slammed Fancy Gadam for lying about the reason he did not perform at Sista Afia's concert in Tamale.



The brouhaha began after Sista Afia’s 'Solomon Concert' flopped in Tamale. Sista Afia accused Fancy Gadam of sabotaging her concert by not showing up after agreeing to perform for half his usual fee.



Fancy Gadam denied the accusation and said he backed out because of payment delays and poor promotion. He said he wanted to protect his reputation and fan base.



In a Facebook post on January 26, Emmanuel Arhin, popularly known in showbiz circles as "Bossu Kule" claimed that Fancy Gadam had asked for 50,000 cedis to headline the concert with Sista Afia, but his management stopped answering their calls after they agreed to pay.



He also alleged that Fancy Gadam had told them he wanted to pull out of the show three days before the event after they had already delayed the concert for three months and printed flyers and billboards.



Arhin accused Fancy Gadam of being unprofessional and dishonest, saying that he had given different amounts of money he charged for the show in different interviews.



“Why Fancy Gadam for lie? Charley it's show biz we understand but coming out to publicly lie that's total rubbish. Sake of you people, we had to push the show like 3 months ahead. Unnecessary excuse, you asked for 50k. We agreed to pay yet your management decided not to even pick up our calls to confirm final dealings,” he said.



He also suggested that Fancy Gadam had intentionally sabotaged the concert because of the competition in the music industry.



“I understand the competition and the planned sabotage. IF it was indeed 1 week why did you tell Carlos you wanted to pull through 3 days before the event…after delaying us for weeks before we could finally release an official artwork because for commercial reasons,” he continued.



He urged Fancy Gadam to settle the issue with Sista Afia, whom he called his sister and said that they would both need each other in the future.



He added that Fancy Gadam didn't need to tell lies about the situation and that he should have been more supportive of Sista Afia's concert.



“The lies too plenty Fancy, the other interview you said you charged 100k, today it's 50k. Total Unprofessionalism on the side of your management at least with the dealings I personally witnessed, and it's no big deal if you couldn't pull through for someone you call a sister, just settle this with her you'll both need each other in the future,” he said.



View the post below







ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.