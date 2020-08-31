Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: gossips24.com

'Stop hating successful people' – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste and global icon, Shatta Wale has slammed individuals who often criticize the success of others because they assume their wealth is ill-gotten.



According to him, it is needles to condemn successsful people if one cannot identify the source of their wealth.



"Ghana is full of hate. We always attribute people's success to money rituals.You dont know me but you're always talking about my character. people always have something to say about everything," he said.



Shatta Wale also dropped a piece of advice for his collegues, asking them to channel their energy into motivating and pushing for positive vibes instead of preaching hate and uneccessary fights in the showbiz industry.



