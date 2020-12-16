Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stop getting into fights for these corrupt politicians – Yvonne Nelson advises

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has sent a word of advice for party footsoldiers who have been protesting over the results of the 2020 elections.



Since December 9, 2020, when the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential polls, supporters of the National Democratic Congress have been taking to the streets to hold demonstrations.



The NDC leadership and grassroots believe the elections were rigged for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The NDC says it has evidence to prove its case of a stolen election 2020 verdict, although it is yet to take the matter to court.



The leadership of the National Democratic Congress have backed its supporters to take to the streets to demonstrate against the results declared in favour of the NPP and President Akufo-Addo.



But Yvonne Nelson does not believe this is the right thing to do owing to how some of the demonstrations have resulted in fights causing injuries and even deaths.



According to her, both the previous and current government are all corrupt, and they have been spending the country’s money anyhow, and so she sees it as unwise for anyone to be engaging in fights for them.



She shared on her social media, “One chopped Ghana’s money nyafu nyafu, the other is chopping it stylishly. They are all CHOPPING. Continue entering into fights for them. Your development money is in their pocket. Merry Christmas in advance”



See her post below:





One chopped Ghana’s money nyafu nyafu , the other is chopping it stylishly. They are all CHOPPING. Continue entering into fights for them. Your development money is in their pocket. Merry Christmas in advance ???? — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) December 15, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.