Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GH Base

Stop exposing your destiny helpers - Empress Gifty

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty, a Ghanaian gospel musician has admonished people to desist from exposing their destiny helpers.



On a post she shared on her Instagram page, she started by saying, “Hello, my name is Empress Gifty.”



“I’ve been gifted a brand-new car. I’ve been gifted a house. I’ve been bought a business class [ticket]. Haven’t you seen it? Then wait. Let me show it to you. This person bought them for me.”



“My sister, what a big mistake. Who advised you to voice it out? Destiny helpers are not supposed to be exposed or introduce them to friends,” she said.



“My loved one, keep quiet and keep praying for the things you are enjoying and the provider. The moment you introduce your destiny helper, that is when you will start receiving excuses from them. They can ignore your calls for 5 to 10 days,” she advised.



