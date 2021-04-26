Stop emulating uncultured celebrities - B2 of DopeNation

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: My News GH

B2 of DopeNation fame, known in real life as Micheal Boafo has cautioned the youth that celebrities who are not properly mannered or cultured are not worth emulating as mentors.



He said in an interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com that “First of all I would like to say that not every celebrity is a mentor because celebrities are also human beings. So if you have a celebrity who is not properly mannered then obviously the person is not worth emulating.



“If the person doesn’t know how to talk and how to act then the person isn’t a role model so you should understand that celebrities are human beings as well,” he remarked.



Talking to Kastle FM in Cape Coast on the Kastle Entertainment Show, B2 of DopeNation said that people should be careful about choosing celebrities as role models because some are good and some are bad just as ordinary human beings.



“But if you’re talking about musicians who’re celebrities, musicians speak through their music. And if you listen to the song and listen to the lyrics you’d realize that this artiste is talking to me,” he added.



“If the artiste is singing about love and it’s not about violence or about those things then you should know that the artiste is worth emulating. Lots of things that artistes have done that has brought development into the country, you can name it, it’s out there and you can see it,” he continued.



“So we should have it in mind that artistes who are celebrities are human beings and we have human beings that are good and human beings that are bad and it all depends on who you choose to follow,” he ended.