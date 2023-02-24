You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 24Article 1720331

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: nydjlive.com

Stop embarrassing us – Fuse ODG tells Michael Blackson

Ghanaian music superstar Fuse ODG has taken an exception to a recent comment by comedian Michael Blackson that there are only four Ghanaian music superstars unlike there are in Nigeria.

Michael Blackson in a recent interview on popular American podcast “Drink Champs” where he introduced his newly signed artist revealed Ghana could not boast of more than four (4) music superstars, unlike Nigeria.

Listing the four Ghanaian superstars, Michael Blackson mentioned Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Black Sheriff as the only superstars.

Perhaps as an afterthought, the comedian who recently established a school in his hometown in Ghana in a tweet mentioned Fuse ODG as one of the music superstars he forgot to mention on the podcast.

He wrote;

“Can’t forget @FuseODG ????????”

Fuse ODG, however, was not excited about his comment asking him to do better.

Fuse ODG revealed Michael Blackson’s comments on the podcast were unfortunate especially when he (Fuse ODG) had introduced him (Michael) to a lot of Ghanaian artists.

He wrote;

“Mike…I don’t know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you’re supposed to educate them.”







Michael Blackson has since his comment on the podcast received varying opinions leading him to the discovery of new talents.

In a series of tweets, he wrote;









