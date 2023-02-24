Stop embarrassing us – Fuse ODG tells Michael Blackson

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian music superstar Fuse ODG has taken an exception to a recent comment by comedian Michael Blackson that there are only four Ghanaian music superstars unlike there are in Nigeria.



Michael Blackson in a recent interview on popular American podcast “Drink Champs” where he introduced his newly signed artist revealed Ghana could not boast of more than four (4) music superstars, unlike Nigeria.



Listing the four Ghanaian superstars, Michael Blackson mentioned Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Black Sheriff as the only superstars.



Perhaps as an afterthought, the comedian who recently established a school in his hometown in Ghana in a tweet mentioned Fuse ODG as one of the music superstars he forgot to mention on the podcast.



He wrote;



“Can’t forget @FuseODG ????????”



Fuse ODG, however, was not excited about his comment asking him to do better.



Fuse ODG revealed Michael Blackson’s comments on the podcast were unfortunate especially when he (Fuse ODG) had introduced him (Michael) to a lot of Ghanaian artists.



He wrote;



“Mike…I don’t know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you’re supposed to educate them.”





Meet Ghana ???????? next big artist. He’s talented, hardworking, God fearing and captures the attention of any and every audience. Should I take him to @RocNation or @defjam? pic.twitter.com/V9iNdaiyCZ — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023

Mike...I don't know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I've personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms...you're supposed to educate them. https://t.co/bUPVVs2ZZ1 — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) February 23, 2023

I need to get to know more of my Ghana ???????? artists because the only names I can remember are @shattawalegh @stonebwoy @sarkodie @blacksherif_ @DBLACKGH and now my artist @gambo_ii — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023

I think the main reason we don’t have enough artists in Ghana is because we don’t put each other on, Nigerian Artist put each other on all the time and that’s why there are so many stars there. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023

Listen my Ghana artists ya are all different in ya own way so no need to feel threaten, if you see talent help him out. God will bless you and make you bigger — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023

Thanks. I’ve heard of @camidoh and @IamKingPromise, @Camidoh is on my playlist and I listened to him today. Had no idea he was from Ghana, my bad homie. You a dope ass artist https://t.co/v1xCfZTOwc — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023

Michael Blackson has since his comment on the podcast received varying opinions leading him to the discovery of new talents.In a series of tweets, he wrote;