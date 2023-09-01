Stop doing heartbreak songs - Wendy Shay trolled over new song

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has faced backlash on social media after she posted a teaser for her new song titled “Every Man Cheats”.



In a video posted on her Twitter page, the 27-year-old could be seen dancing to a 1-minute snippet of the upcoming song which was set to be released on September 1, 2023.



The song contained the chorus “Every man cheats, no man is a saint,” as she described a serial cheater.



However, the snippet didn't go down well with some of her fans and they took to social media to their displeasure. Some users told her to stop focusing her craft on heartbreak songs especially as she had prided herself on being a versatile singer.



“Which creature cheat paa women? Just sit ???? somewhere if you get broken ????. How many broken ???? songs u wan release?” One fan posted.





“So you do aaa go do music with your broken heart ,,,let us rest woman,” another user posted.



check out more tweets below.







Every Man Cheats drops tomorrow ! pic.twitter.com/xQp7lbk3Hy — Enigma EP (@wendyshaygh) August 31, 2023

what this? after survivor eno reach you now this be where e reach? the guy really hurt you chale move on ???????????? change your circle and you’ll find a man who doesn’t cheat — ktOOns (@kaytoons_studio) August 31, 2023

So you do aaa go do music with your broken heart ,,,let us rest woman ???????? — LORD KNOW???????????????? (@lordknows999) August 31, 2023

ID/BBYou can also watch some of our programmes below.