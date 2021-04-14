You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 14Article 1232851

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: e.TV Ghana

Stop considering sex as a favour to men – Sex coach to women

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised women to stop considering sexual intercourse as a favour that they are doing to or for men.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ for a discussion on whether or not squirting is for every woman, she observed that a lot of women can squirt however, most of them do not squirt because they have not psyched their minds to.

Per her analysis, most women feel like they are only having sex to help the man release sperms, hence it is for his pleasure only and a favour to them. Dzifa rubbished this notion, advising that women should make their pleasure a priority too because sex is not just a favour to men but an activity meant to please both parties.

“A lot of Ghanaians or if I should say, African women, think that sex is a favour they are doing for men so they do not psych their minds that as they are about to have sex, they need to reach orgasm too. You must be mad if you think you’re doing men a favour by having sex.

You must tell yourself that as you’re about to have sex, you must benefit from it too and that benefit is to reach your squirting orgasm. Prepare yourself mentally, emotionally and physically. Don’t go to your man thinking about cloth you want to buy or how to get your transport fare from him. If transport fare is what you’ll think about, then don’t go at all,” she charged.

The sex coach tipped that for any woman to have an orgasm, the most important things are being mentally ready for it, communicating to the man which spots she prefers to be touched and lastly, allowing herself to get to the highest point of ecstasy.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

News

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1)

Calls for NAM1's prosecution top Twitter trends as Akuapem Poloo gets convicted

Sports

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah and his son Rodney Appiah

'I will try my best to do better than him' - Stephen Appiah's son

Business

Workers allege that their bonuses for 2020 haven't been paid despite meeting targets

AirtelTigo takeover: Employees' fate hanging as procedure delays

Africa

A meeting between Nigerian head of state Olusegun Obasanjo and the British Crown

Five famously controversial and racist things Prince Philip said to Black people

Opinions

Manasseh Azure Awuni

You’ve thrown objectivity to the dogs - A letter to Manasseh Azure Awuni