Stop comparing me to Sarkodie, I’m nowhere near his level - Yaw Tog

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GistAfrica

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog has urged his fans and Ghanaians to stop comparing him to his senior colleague in the music industry, Sarkodie.



According to him, he is nowhere near the feat chalked by Sarkodie in the music arena so he sees no need to be compared to him.



Speaking in an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Brako on Joy Prime monitored by GistAfrica, the 'sore’ rapper humbly pleaded with both fans and critics to stop comparing him to Sarkodie and other big acts who are already reigning in the industry.



He said this is his first year in the music industry, meanwhile, these legends have been in the industry for years.



"I’ve seen people comparing me to legends like Sarkodie, etc. The level Sarkodie has reached in music, I‘m yet to get there. People should stop doing that.”



"I don’t even consider myself an "A" list artist. For now, I’m a "Z" list artiste and climbing the ranks in the game," he humorously said.