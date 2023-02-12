Stop bullying me for supporting Tinubu – Toyin Abraham

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has cautioned fans to desist from bullying her and other supporters of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate.



Taking to her Instagram page, Toyin lament the insults being hurled at her for supporting Bola Tinubu ahead of the general election to be held on February 25.



She wrote, “stop bullying people for their choices, asiwaju baby”.



Recall that during an interview on the TVCs program, “Your View” Toyin publicly explained her reasons for campaigning for Bola Tinubu.



According to her, Tinubu has done so much for the entertainment industry.

She said; “I love Asiwaju and I’m speaking about myself. I love him, I might vote for him because I love him. I’ve not decided but I’m just saying it. And because of the things he has done for my industry.



“I’m not going to use my own selfish interest to lead others. He has been a wonderful man to my industry, he has been there for people and my industry. I am speaking from my own perspective. He is a good man. He has been there for people even when they had nothing. I am speaking for my own Oluwatoyin Abosede Dada Abraham-Ajeyemi.



Let people choose whoever they want to choose. I will not let people use the gender part of me. I will support anyone who supports everybody. Someone competent. I’m not going to jeopardize the future of our children because of gender part or because I have a colleague there,” Toyin Abraham added.