Stop bragging with mansions because some look like hencoop now – Edem

Ghanaian rapper, Edem has advised the youth to be really content with what they have.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Edem explained that being content in life is about small changes that are happening in your life over time.



He added that, it is unhealthy for people to stress and put too much pressure on themselves if they are making steady progress.



The “Toto” hitmaker, opined that it is very much okay to have a mansion and glorify God for that but it is very wrong for people to brag about the mansion and what they have to make people feel less.



In his justification for the assertion made, Edem stated that they are mansions that now looks like hencoop, and the simple reason for this is due to time and changes hence one should have a greater purpose in life than just focusing on material things.



