Stop being childish - MC Yaa Yeboah attacks DKB

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah, has described Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, as childish for deciding to solicit funds for Funny Face.



Her attack on DKB was in response to the comedian's tweet on X, where he stated that he was withdrawing himself from raising funds for Funny Face. He explained that he wanted to avoid future attacks similar to what happened with Akuapem Poloo some years back.



“I categorically withdraw myself from Funny Face fundraising for the victims. Some manager will come tomorrow and call me a thief like what happened with Akuapem Poloo. I have valuable things to do with my time,” DKB said in a video on the back of numerous backlash from a section of the public.



In a post shared by DKB earlier on March 29, he announced that Funny Face had reached out to him to help him raise funds to cater for the medical care of the accident victims.



He also said Funny Face promised to adopt the two children who were involved in the accident.



“Breaking News!!! Funny Face reached out to officially give out his Momo details to me for public support to help him treat the victims. To prove his remorse and repentance, Funny Face promises to adopt the 1-year-old and 5-year-old kids involved in the accident,” he tweeted.



As a consequence of this situation, MC Yaa Yeboah criticized him on UTV’s United Showbiz, stating that it was inappropriate for DKB to seek permission from Funny Face when Funny Face’s manager had previously advised him [DKB] to wait for the appropriate time to appeal to the general public for assistance.



“No one asked DKB to reach out to the general public and solicit funds. DKB went to Funny Face’s manager, and his manager told him that he should wait awhile because it wasn’t the right time, so why would you go to Kasoa, where Funny Face is, to tell him you’ve asked for permission? Do you think Funny Face is in the right mind to say the right things?” she quizzed.



“Even if Funny Face gave you the clearance to go ahead, why didn’t you go back to the manager to let him know what Funny Face told you, but you went ahead to do it? You’ve been in this situation before, so what is stopping you from using the right channels to do the right thing?



"People are now criticizing you, and you are saying you are washing your hands off the issue? No one has asked you to solicit funds. DKB should stop doing that. He should stop making this about him. No one is attacking him. I’ll tell you to your face; stop being childish,” she added.



She expressed on the show hosted by MzGee that DKB should have utilized the proper channels to raise funds for Funny Face instead of handling the matter according to his own discretion.



Watch the video below:





ED/BB