Stonebwoy welcomes Ohemaa Woyeje to the Reggae dancehall fraternity

Music of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Dancehall icon Livingstone Etse Satekla known by the stage name Stonebwoy has warmly welcomed versatile Radio and Television personality, DJ Ohemaa Woyeje into the Reggae dancehall fraternity as an artiste with an encouraging comment he posted on his Instagram story yesterday captured by attractive Mustapha.



The Angel FM mid-morning show host released her first hit single titled “Jungle Hunt” featuring Jamaica’s K Genius which is making waves around the world.



Popular figures have been jamming to the tune which has enjoyed massive airplay and remarkable ratings so far.



Ohemaa Woyeje is the latest sensation to the Reggae dancehall genre in Ghana.



She has since the release of her song received some accolades from industry players and Ghanaians in general for her versatility and creativity.



