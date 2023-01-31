Stonebwoy to release new single 'More of You' on February 3

Music of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: Burniton Music Group

Stonebwoy has announced a new single, “More Of You,” which is due to be out on February 3, 2022.



Produced by renowned music producers SupaDups, IzzyAreUKiddinMe and Cresso, the love-themed afropop song will be the third new release from the Ghana-based reggae, dancehall & afrobeats artiste since joining Universal Music Group/DefJam Record in May 2022, following September’s self-affirmative single “Gidigba” (Firm & Strong), which was produced by Phantom.



The announcement comes on the heels of recent news that his fifth full-length album is arriving in March.



Since releasing 2020’s critically acclaimed “Anloga Junction” album, the multi-award-winning composer and performer has been busy on the road working on a new album—details pending—for about two years. Recently, Stonebwoy shared photos and videos of him in France on social media, which were reported to be excerpt from an official visuals for a record with Grammy Award-winning singer, Angelique Kidjo.



Stonebwoy has blazed a trail as one of Africa’s most awarded and lauded artists to date. The recipient of some high-end awards such as Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, Reggae and Dancehall Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, 4 x AFRIMMA winner, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner and two Billboard plaques, he has duetted with some high-calibre artists such as Keri Hilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie and many more.