Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: stonebwoyb.net

Stonebwoy to launch new ‘signature’ event on Nov. 27

Stonebwoy

In the coming days the BhimNation Powered By Burniton Music Group (BMG); the official Powerhouse for Nickelodeon & BET Winner| 3-Time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa: Stonebwoy and its associates will embark on series of activities including the launch of a ‘signature’ event to climax the year. On Friday, November 27, the award-winning musician will be launching an official monthly gathering dubbed “BHIM FRIDAYS”.



Promising to be a night of an unforgettable experience paired with ground-breaking contents, including good vibes, good food, fun and gaming, live performances etc, the night will gather ‘music hunters’, fans (from the corporate to the streets), industry personalities and other associates who will have an intimate encounter with Africa’s most revered reggae & dancehall superstar known by birthright name as Livingstone Etse Satekla.



The Accra edition of “BHIM FRIDAYS” will premiere at the Enclave Gardens, East Legon from 7PM. After the launch, the gathering would witness successive editions slated every last Friday in every month. The event is powered by Burniton Music Group (BMG), Johnnie Walker, Black Label 200 Years, Tecno, McBerry Biscuit, Bhim Shop, Big Boss, and Enclave Gardens.



On Saturday, November 28, at the Ashaiman Presby junction, Stonebwoy will be leading thousands of Ghanaians on a peace walk tagged “Stonebwoy Unity Health Walk”. Under the theme “Let us unite in our difference”, the peace pilgrimage will serve as a mechanism to raise awareness for the forthcoming election. Celebrities, chiefs, religious leaders and some members from various political parties would be allowed to address the teeming youth on peace and some implications of violence.



The walk will start at 5 am.

