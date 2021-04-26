Stonebwoy to celebrate 'Anloga Junction' album with virtual concert

Music of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has announced plans to celebrate the first anniversary of his Anloga Album with a virtual concert.



The album was released on April 24, 2020, and has since become one of the most streamed Ghanaian albums on various digital platforms.



On AudioMack alone, the album was streamed 34.9m times.



Stonebwoy in a tweet dated April 24 wrote "#AnlogaJunctionAlbum 1st anniversary Virtual Concert!! 1MAY! HOLD on For Details... Abuuuzigi."



