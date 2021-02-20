Entertainment of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Stonebwoy teaches his daughter how to speak Ewe

play videoStonebwoy with his daughter

Friday had obviously been a busy day for Stonebwoy as he took up some 'Daddy Duties'. He took his daughter, Jidula - CJ, out for a ride and he wasn't done playing the part of doting dad, as he decided to teach her how to drive.



In a less than a minute video sighted on social media, the Ghanaian reggae and dancehall icon was captured embarking on a driving lesson with his daughter. He sits in the driver seat with his daughter sitting on his lap showing great qualities of a good driver. C.J. does in fact drive, while it appears her dad operates the pedals. She wasn't nervous, but rather had fun behind the wheel like a pro.



After the motoring session, the multiple award-winning music was also captured taking C.J. through lessons on how to speak the Ghanaian local language, precisely, Ewe. His daughter, who is gradually becoming a force to reckon with as far as content creation is concerned, was heard mimicking the words uttered by her dad.



This is lovely and worth emulating, especially for those who work with no time to care for their wards. The Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy right here is seriously performing daddy goals.



