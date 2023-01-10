Stonebwoy takes fashion to another level blending African style with the West

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has received praise for his attire choices in a recent video he released standing next to a classy automobile, clothed in a two-piece fabric and a fur coat.



The 'Gidigba' icon, in an Instagram video, looked magnificent while showing off his attire with a brown fur coat resting on his shoulders.



He finished off his ensemble with a pair of suede-looking shoes and a little red sunglass.



Over 400 comments and approximately 10,000 likes have been left on the musician's video which was published about an hour ago without a caption.



He received several compliments on his appearance from people in the entertainment world, many of whom praised his sharp and stylish style.



In some social media reactions, a netizen said “You got me highly inspired and your sense of humility keeps growing on me....1Gad.”



While another added, “GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC KING STONEBWOY. IS COMING LIKE A BLESSED DIAMOND. GIDIGBA BE THE MOVEMENT.”



A third said, “LOving the flow.”





ADA/DA