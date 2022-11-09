Stonebwoy sponsors free breast cancer screening for some women in Ashaiman

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Hundreds of women within the Ashaiman municipal district were beneficiaries of The Livingstone Foundation's (TLF) free breast cancer screening on Sunday (October 29) at the Divine Healers Church, Ashaiman.



The free breast cancer awareness screening program, sponsored by multiple award-winning musicians, Stonebwoy, in partnership with Core Care Ghana was one of the activities climaxing the month-long breast cancer awareness campaign, which is observed in October every year. It was held in response to a 2020 World Health Organization report, which concluded that over 685,000 out of 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer died.



The exercise screened eligible women ranging in age from 20 to 68. The women were also taught how to perform breast self-examinations, which are critical in the early detection of breast cancer and other breast-related diseases.



According to Ms. Valentina, Head of The Livingstone Foundation, the goal of this program is to increase public "brand awareness" of breast cancer, its detection, treatment, and the need for a reliable, permanent cure, as well as to ramp up awareness campaigns to prevent people from becoming victims of breast cancer.



Beneficiaries of the program who spoke to the media thanked The Livingstone Foundation and Core Care Ghana for their timely intervention to emphasize the importance of early detection through medical consultations and encourage them to undergo regular health screening.