Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GH Base

Stonebwoy shows off his DJing skills with a phone

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

1GAD, the Bhim President has got many amused after he showed a little of his DJ skills in a new video.



Stonebwoy took a turn at a hang out when he decided to show off his DJ skills with a phone and not even a turn table, giving pressure to some DJ’s in the country.



With a phone Stonebwoy did some scratches and his swag behind the phone was just everything, it could discourage a top notch DJ from competing with him.



People at the hangout kept chanting and hailing him as he did his thing with the phone, feeling himself like DJ Khaled even couldn’t stand him.



Watch video below:





