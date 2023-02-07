Stonebwoy shares photos of superstars he met with at the 65th Grammy awards

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy turned out in style on the red carpet of this year's Grammy awards with a host of stars.



The 65th Grammy awards ceremony witnessed Rocky Dawuni bagging his 3rd nomination for Ghana and although he lost out, some musicians from the country graced the event in style at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.



Ghana's dancehall star, Stonebwoy together with Edem, KiDi, Gulitybeatz, and Dentaa Amoateng represented the motherland at the prestigious awards ceremony.



Stonebwoy on Monday took to Instagram to publish official photos that captured him with some renowned musicians and celebrities including, Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Amber Rose, Kabaka Pyramid, Harvey Mason Jr., Panos Panay, and D Smoke.



According to fans, the network will birth yet another international collaboration for the Ghanaian artiste.



Kirk Franklin and Jasmine Sander were among the stars who were captured in photos with Stonebwoy.



Also, Stonebwoy shared a video of the events that took place ahead of the awards and his preparation for the big day.



Check out the photos and videos below:





























































OPD/BOG