Stonebwoy shares heartwarming message as he rounds up North American tour

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has, in a heartwarming message, thanked his fans and team for the support shown him throughout the North American leg of his “Fifth Dimension” tour.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Stonebwoy mentioned that the tour enabled him to reflect on his artistic journey, recognizing its deeper meaning and his continuous personal growth. He also attributed his direction to a higher power and extended his thanks to his teams, promoters, management, and labels for his contributions to the success of the tour.



“I gave my all and poured my heart out. I felt a lot of true love from fans, followers & family. I take not for granted. I realized deeper meaning to my artistry - a student of life. To each one their paths to greatness. I never cease to be surprised; I ascend. I dream but not while asleep - I keep walking. No height is impossible to achieve. Consistency fuels the process & time is the master - the most high directs the path. To the teams, promoters, managements & labels - akpe na mi #5thdimensiontour ???????????????? successful. Next ⏭️????Australia, Europe & UK ,” he posted.



Stonebwoy’s Fifth Dimension tour was launched from July 15 to August 20, 2023, in the United States and in Canada on August 25, 2023. The tour was in support of his ground-breaking “5th Dimension” album, which debuted at no.8 on the Billboard Reggae album chart a few weeks after its release.



The next leg of the tour will take place in Australia, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom.







